Anadarko says monitoring Mozambique security situation

MAPUTO, June 11 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp is closely monitoring the security situation in northern Mozambique, it said on Monday, after a spate of beheadings and attacks by suspected Islamist militants.

“We take very seriously any potential threat to the safety of our employees and we continue to closely monitor the situation in the Palma area,” it said in a statement.

It declined to comment on reports it had suspended work on its massive LNG project in the war-scarred southeastern African country.