Ex-intelligence head, chair of three state-run companies arrested in Mozambique - source

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Five people including the ex-head of Mozambique’s intelligence services and the chairman of three firms linked to the country’s $2 billion debt scandal have been arrested in Mozambique, a police source said on Friday.

The source told Reuters that those arrested also included the ex-private secretary to former president Armando Guebuza, and that some possessions, including luxury cars, had also been seized.