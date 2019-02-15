Financials
February 15, 2019 / 11:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-intelligence head, chair of three state-run companies arrested in Mozambique - source

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Five people including the ex-head of Mozambique’s intelligence services and the chairman of three firms linked to the country’s $2 billion debt scandal have been arrested in Mozambique, a police source said on Friday.

The source told Reuters that those arrested also included the ex-private secretary to former president Armando Guebuza, and that some possessions, including luxury cars, had also been seized.

Reporting by Manuel Mucari Writing by Emma Rumney Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below