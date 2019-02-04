Ex-Mozambican finance minister revives South African bail application - lawyer

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang, arrested in South Africa in connection with $2 billion in fraudulent loans, submitted an urgent bail application last week, one of his lawyers told Reuters on Monday.

Chang, who has been in custody in South Africa since Dec. 29 and denies wrongdoing, had previously dropped plans to apply for bail amid competing extradition requests from both the U.S. and Mozambique. (Reporting by Emma Rumney Editing by James Macharia)