S.African court says Mozambique ex-finance minister can be extradited to US -lawyer

JOHANNESBURG, April 8 (Reuters) - A South African court has ruled that Mozambique’s former finance minister Manuel Chang can be extradited to the United States, where he is wanted on charges related to a $2 billion debt scandal, one of Chang’s lawyers said on Monday.

The ruling will effectively serve as a recommendation for South Africa’s justice minister, who has the final say on the matter and will make a decision after the same court considers a competing extradition request from Mozambique. (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Hugh Lawson)