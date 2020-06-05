Swiss prosecutors investigating Mozambique loans

ZURICH, June 5 (Reuters) - Swiss federal prosecutors are investigating loans granted to state-owned companies in Mozambique, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said on Friday.

“The OAG opened criminal proceedings in February 2020 on suspicion of money laundering in connection with the granting of loans to state-owned companies in Mozambique,” it said in an emailed statement, confirming a report by newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung. “The criminal proceedings are being conducted against persons unknown, not against any specific natural persons and/or legal entities.”

Credit Suisse was one of the lenders that helped arrange $2 billion in government-guaranteed loans that tipped Mozambique into a debt crisis. The bank and its bankers have faced proceedings in Britain and the United States. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)