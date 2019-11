JOHANNESBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - A South African court on Friday set aside a decision to extradite Mozambique’s former finance minister Manuel Chang to his home country, Sami Modiba, a lawyer representing Mozambique in the case said.

Chang, whose extradition has been requested by both the United States and Mozambique, has been in custody in South Africa since December. He denies wrongdoing. (Reporting by Naledi Mashishi; Writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Catherine Evans)