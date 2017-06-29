FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Mozambique creditors: Govt does not need to honour loan guarantees
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 29, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 2 months ago

Mozambique creditors: Govt does not need to honour loan guarantees

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Holders of Mozambique's sovereign dollar bonds said on Thursday there was no reason for the government to honour guarantees on loans given to state-owned firms, which they said should be liquidated to clean up the system.

Heavily-indebted Mozambique released on Saturday a forensic audit report into loans made to tuna fishing company EMATUM, security firm Proindicus and Mozambique Asset Management (MAM).

Reacting to the report, the Global Group of Mozambique Bondholders (GGBM) said in an emailed statement it was "evident that there is no basis -- in either Mozambican or English law -- for the Mozambique government to honor the purported guarantees of the Proindicus and MAM loans."

"Disavowal of those purported guarantees and the liquidation of Proindicus, MAM, and Ematum is the appropriate restructuring that needs to take place to clean up the system," the statement said, adding this would help to insulate the government balance sheet from further liabilities and help restore access to external financing for Mozambique.

The group - made up of holders of the 2023 bond - added it expected the government's payment capacity to improve by about $850 million in the next five years thanks to an improving exchange rate and higher tax receipts. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Sujata Rao)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.