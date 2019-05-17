IMF: Mozambique debt talks with Russia's VTB on MAM loan "almost finalized"

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s restructuring discussions with Russian lender VTB over a loan to the state-owned Mozambique Asset Management (MAM) are in the final stretch, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its latest country report.
Mozambique has been battling to recover from a debt crisis after admitting in 2016 to $1.4 billion of previously undisclosed lending, much of which was supposed to be spent on a tuna fishing fleet. VTB had been the lead arranger for a $535 million loan to MAM.
“The authorities are in good-faith discussions with private creditors to restructure Mozambique’s Eurobond and previously hidden loans,” the IMF wrote in the report.
“Restructuring discussions with VTB on the MAM loan are almost finalized.”
