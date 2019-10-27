Corrections News
CORRECTED-President Filipe Nyusi wins 73% of vote in election - election commission

(Corrects figure for Momade to 21.88% from 21.58%)

MAPUTO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s incumbent President Filipe Nyusi has won 73% of the vote in a presidential election, the National Election Commission (CNE) said, securing a landslide victory.

Ossufo Momade, the candidate for the main opposition party and former guerrilla movement Renamo, trailed behind with 21.88% of the vote, the CNE Chairman Abdul Carimo said at a news conference on Sunday. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Emma Rumney; Editing by Alison Williams)

