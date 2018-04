MAPUTO, April 11 (Reuters) - Mozambique’s central bank reduced its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to 18 percent, the governor said on Wednesday.

Governor Rogério Zandamela said the monetary policy committee had also decided to reduce the monetary policy interest rate, or MIMO, by 150 basis point to 16.5 percent. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari Writing Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo Editing by James Macharia)