July 26, 2018 / 9:00 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

MPLX to expand Ozark, Wood River-to-Patoka pipelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - MPLX LP said on Thursday it plans to expand the Ozark and Wood River-to-Patoka pipeline systems to about 360,000 barrels by the end of the third quarter from about 345,000 barrels currently:

* Volumes on the lines that run from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Illinois should continue to ramp up - company

* Total pipeline throughputs averaged 3.3 million bpd, up 10 pct from yr earlier

* The company said it will invest in long-haul pipelines in the Permian and add export capacity

* Separately, the company announced deals to develop gas gathering infrastructure and a gas processing plant in the Delaware basin in the Permian

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
