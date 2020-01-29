REFILE-MPLX says reversed Capline pipeline to begin light crude service in mid-2021

(Corrects first paragraph to say Wednesday not Thursday)

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - MPLX LP said on Wednesday the reversal of the Capline pipeline was progressing as planned, with the line on track to begin light crude service in mid-2021 and heavy crude service in 2022.

Capline is the largest U.S. crude pipeline and currently runs from the Gulf Coast to refineries in the Midwest.

Volumes on Capline, once a major artery for imports and Gulf of Mexico crude used by U.S. Midwest refiners, have declined sharply as the U.S. shale boom has pushed inland crude to the East Coast and Gulf Coast.

The line, once reversed, is expected to boost flows of Canadian and Mid-Continent crude to the St. James, Louisiana market. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York)