December 18, 2017 / 9:05 AM / a day ago

Italy to nominate Stefania Bariatti new Monte dei Paschi chairwoman - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SIENA, Italy, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s Economy Ministry will nominate Stefania Bariatti to become chairwoman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, whose board is meeting later on Monday, sources familiar with the matter said.

The Economy Ministry has a controlling stake in the bank, and Bariatti is already a member of the board. Marco Morelli is expected to be re-confirmed as the chief executive officer.

Alessandro Falciai, the current chairman, on Friday said he could not stand again to be head of the board for “personal reasons”. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Steve Scherer; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

