Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
December 24, 2019 / 1:34 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Medical Properties Trust to buy 30 UK hospital facilities for 1.5 bln pounds

1 Min Read

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPT) said on Monday it agreed to buy 30 acute care hospital facilities in the UK for about 1.5 billion pounds ($1.94 billion).

The facilities are leased to affiliates of BMI Healthcare, a private operator of acute hospitals in the UK, healthcare-based real estate investment trust MPT said reut.rs/2EMsckX in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

In a related transaction, affiliates of Circle Health, another U.K.-based hospital operator, will buy BMI. ($1 = 0.7728 pounds) (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below