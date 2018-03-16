UPDATE 1-Swedish retailer MQ swings to Q2 loss as sales drop sharply

(Adds detail, background)

March 16 (Reuters) - Clothing retailer MQ posted a fiscal second-quarter loss on Friday and said sales had declined much faster than the overall market as the rapid rise of e-commerce puts pressure on physical stores and cold winter weather hit sales of spring clothes.

* Q2 ‍net sales fell 9.7 percent to 448 million crowns ($54.8 million), while like-for-like sales declined 10.9 percent

* Clothing sales in physical stores in Sweden fell 6.4 percent in the December-February period, according to Swedish Retail Institute Index HUI​

* Q2 operating loss 4 million crowns versus profit of 14 million a year ago

* “Sales have declined in a surprising and unpleasing way,” CEO Christina Stahl said in a statement

* “More players and more channels are giving consumers extensive freedom of choice. This puts general pressure particularly on physical stores, while the volume of online sales is increasing,” MQ said in the report

* Says cold winter weather has made it hard for sales of the spring range to gather momentum

* Q2 gross margin fell to 50.6 percent from 51.0 a year ago

* MQ operates 122 stores in Sweden, as well as online shopping Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1775 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)