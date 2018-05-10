FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 6:48 AM / in an hour

Mr Bricolage says poor Q1 sales jeopardise full-year profit target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - French retail chain Mr Bricolage said on Thursday that first-quarter sales were not in line with the company’s goal for the year of improving its net profit.

Footfall levels were badly affected by poor spring weather and this had particularly affected the gardening department, said the France-based company in a statement.

“At end-March, in a contracting market, the volumes of business for Mr Bricolage in continental France are down by around 8.4 percent on a total-store basis, with a 24.1 percent drop for the gardening department,” the home improvement and gardening stores firm said.

The firm said it had expected sales to be down, affected by its REBOND restructuring plan.

It said it had seen a clear improvement in trends since the middle of April.

Press release : bit.ly/2FZRYAg Reporting by Nolwenn Brossier in Gdynia; Editing by Adrian Croft

