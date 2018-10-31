FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 7:16 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Britain's William Hill offers to buy Swedish gaming company Green & Co

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - British gaming and betting company William Hill Plc said on Wednesday that it offered to buy Sweden-based gaming company Mr Green & Co AB for SEK 2.82 billion ($307.40 million).

The deal allows William Hill to expand and diversify into more European markets as MRG holds remote gambling licences in Denmark, Italy, Latvia, Malta, Britain, Ireland and also expects to obtain Swedish licences by the end of the year. ($1 = 9.1737 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

