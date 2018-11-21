South Africa's Mr Price promotes corporate finance director to CFO

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South African retailer Mr Price Group Ltd has appointed corporate finance director Mark Stirton as group chief financial officer effective Jan.1, it said on Wednesday.

Stirton’s appointment follows an announcement in October that current CFO Mark Blair will succeed Stuart Bird as chief executive.

Stirton, 39-year old, has been with the retailer since June 2014 and in his current position as group corporate finance director since April 2017. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)