Consumer Goods and Retail
November 21, 2018 / 5:30 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

South Africa's Mr Price promotes corporate finance director to CFO

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South African retailer Mr Price Group Ltd has appointed corporate finance director Mark Stirton as group chief financial officer effective Jan.1, it said on Wednesday.

Stirton’s appointment follows an announcement in October that current CFO Mark Blair will succeed Stuart Bird as chief executive.

Stirton, 39-year old, has been with the retailer since June 2014 and in his current position as group corporate finance director since April 2017. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.