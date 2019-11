(Corrects end of period to Sept. 28, not Sept. 30)

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - South African retailer Mr Price said on Thursday its interim profits for the 26 weeks ended Sept. 28 fell by 10.3%.

The company said its headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, for the period stood at 443.2 cents, verses 494.3 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by Emma Rumney)