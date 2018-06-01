FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 5:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South African clothing retailer Mr Price FY profit up 21 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - South African clothing retailer Mr Price Group posted a 21 percent rise in full-year earnings, boosted by its MRP Apparel, Miladys and MRP Money divisions, the firm said on Friday.

Mr Price, known for its no-frills clothing and furniture stores, posted diluted headline earnings per share of 1,075 cents for the year-ended March 31, versus 887.9 cents in the corresponding period last year.

Headline earnings per share is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

