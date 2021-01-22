South African retailer Mr Price reports 5.8% rise in Q3 sales

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 22 (Reuters) - South African retailer Mr Price reported a 5.8% rise in third quarter retail sales, supported by COVID-19 relief packages and demand for household items as people work from home.

The budget clothing and homeware retailer said total retail sales for the three months ended Dec. 26 rose to 7.5 billion rand ($500.5 million), as its apparel division grew sales by 3.9%, while the home business expanded sales by 10.6%. ($1 = 14.9853 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)