South Africa's budget retailer Mr Price FY earnings rise

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - Mr Price Group posted a 6.2% rise in full-year earnings, as its apparel and homeware businesses outperformed and gained market share in a tough retail sector, the South African clothing retailer said on Friday.

Mr Price, known for its no-frills clothing and furniture stores, posted diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 1,142.3 cents for the year ended March 30, compared with 1,075 cents in the year-ago period.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)