Apparel & Accessories
May 31, 2019 / 5:39 AM / in 2 hours

South Africa's budget retailer Mr Price FY earnings rise

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 31 (Reuters) - Mr Price Group posted a 6.2% rise in full-year earnings, as its apparel and homeware businesses outperformed and gained market share in a tough retail sector, the South African clothing retailer said on Friday.

Mr Price, known for its no-frills clothing and furniture stores, posted diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 1,142.3 cents for the year ended March 30, compared with 1,075 cents in the year-ago period.

HEPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below