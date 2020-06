JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Reuters) - South African budget retailer Mr Price reported a 10.4% fall in annual earnings on Thursday due to impairments and did not declare a final dividend in order to preserve cash.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 1,047 cents in the 52-weeks ended March 28, while diluted HEPS decreased 9.9%. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill)