IN BRIEF: Jilted licensee can’t stop Mrs. Fields from seeing other popcorn vendors – 10th Circ

A California company that once held an exclusive worldwide license to use the “Mrs. Fields” trademark on popcorn products cannot enjoin other licensing deals by the company while the case heads for a jury trial on a remedy for the cookie company’s breach of contract, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held on Thursday.

The three-judge panel reversed a March ruling by a federal judge in Salt Lake City, Utah, who found that licensee MFGPC Inc was likely to prevail in its demand for specific performance of the licensing contract it obtained in 2003.

