SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, one of Latin America’s largest homebuilders, hit quarterly profit estimates on Monday, supported by a robust rise in sales.

In a securities filing, MRV reported first quarter net income of 160 million reais ($45.1 million) up 22.3 percent from the same period a year ago, and roughly in line with the Reuters consensus estimate of 162 million reais.