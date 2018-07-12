FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 10:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil's MRV reports rise in 2nd-quarter sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 12 (Reuters) - MRV Engenharia e Participações SA, Latin America’s largest homebuilder, reported on Thursday that its sales increased in the second quarter as Brazil’s real estate market continues to rebound despite a rocky few months for Latin America’s largest economy.

Contracted sales at MRV totaled 1.53 billion reais ($393 million) in the quarter, the company said in a securities filing. That represents an increase of 5.4 percent from the same period last year and 1.7 percent increase from the previous quarter.

$1 = 3.89 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Leslie Adler

