Brazil's MRV spins off commercial unit, plans to increase its capital- filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia SA said in a securities filing it is planning to spin off its commercial properties unit and list it in the stricter corporate governance segment of Brazilian stock exchange B3.

After the listing, MRV plans to increase the capital of subsidiary Log Commercial Properties e Participações SA, the filing said, without elaborating on whether the capital raise would be done through the sale of shares or not. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)