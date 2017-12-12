FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil's MRV aims for over $2.1 bln in 2018 home sales
December 12, 2017 / 5:08 PM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-Brazil's MRV aims for over $2.1 bln in 2018 home sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds sales forecast, recasts )

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participações SA hopes to start construction of 50,000 new home units in 2018, which could generate more than 7 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in sales, a company executive said on Tuesday.

Speaking to analysts and investors, Rafael Menin, co-chief executive officer, said MRV would resume construction of middle-income homes as the country’s economic outlook improves. Among the cities that the company - which is traditionally focused on lower income segments - will examine for middle-class launches are Ribeirao Preto, Campinas, Sao Jose dos Campos and Londrina, all in the country’s southeast.

Overall sales, he said, could reach 7.5 billion reais next year. ($1 = 3.32 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Ana Mano and Gram Slattery; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Andrew Hay)

