UPDATE 2-Shares in Brazilian homebuilder MRV shoot up with ambitious growth plan

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participações SA shot up more than 5 percent on Tuesday as executives unveiled plans to start construction on 50,000 new home units in 2018, which could generate more than 7 billion reais ($2.1 billion) in sales.

Speaking to analysts and investors, Rafael Menin, co-chief executive officer, said MRV would resume construction of middle-income homes as the country’s economic outlook improves.

Among the cities that the company - which is traditionally focused on lower income segments - will examine for middle-class launches are Ribeirão Preto, Campinas, São José dos Campos and Londrina, all in the country’s southeast.

The aggressive expansion plan underscores a real estate rebound taking place in Brazil, after a severe downturn caused by a sharp recession that raised unemployment and a spike in sale cancellations. Smaller homebuilder Construtora Tenda SA announced plans last week to boost land acquisitions by 25 percent in 2018.

MRV plans to maintain next year’s pace of 50,000 new home launches every year for the next decade. Considering an average value of 150,000 reais per unit, Menin said, the company could take in 7.5 billion reais in 2018 sales revenue.

“Our structure already allows us to launch 50,000 units per year, so 500,000 units in ten years is doable,” Menin told investors in Sao Paulo. “There will be demand, and MRV will work to deliver this.”

Analysts at Banco Bradesco BBI said MRV, one of Brazil’s largest homebuilders, could stand to perform well in lower-middle income segments by taking advantage of economies of scale, via pooling credit and relying on standardized construction patterns, among other techniques.

In the so-called medium-premium segment, geared toward families with an annual income of 60,000 to 120,000 reais, MRV hopes to begin launches in the first or second quarter of next year, Menin said. However, he said that segment was not likely to make up more than 5 percent of next year’s sales.

Common shares in MRV shot up 5.4 percent on Tuesday to close at 14.18 reais, extending this year´s gains to 34.6 percent. Brazil’s benchmark Bovespa index was up a more modest 1.4 percent. ($1 = 3.32 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Additional reporting by Flavia Bohone; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Andrew Hay)