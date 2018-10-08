M&S hires commercial director for food from rival Tesco

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer has hired the commercial director of Tesco’s fresh foods division to take on the same role at M&S Food, which the British retailer is trying to modernise.

George Wright will join M&S, which last year began a five-year programme of store closures and relocations as part of moves to make its food business more competitive, in 2019.

The British retailer took on retail veteran Archie Norman as chairman just before it began its latest attempt at a turnaround after more than a decade of failed reinventions.

M&S said Wright will be responsible for trading and supply chain operations at its food division, while April Preston will be re-joining as a product development director in November. (Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru Editing by Alexander Smith)