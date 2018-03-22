M&S replaces food boss with Steinhoff executive

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Thursday its food boss Andy Adcock would leave the business at the end of next month and be replaced by an executive from Steinhoff, the South African retailer.

M&S’s food business, which is focused at the premium end of the market, has reported four straight quarters of like-for-like sales decline - the latest in the key Christmas quarter.

The group said director of food Adcock, who has been with the retailer for nine years, will be succeeded by Stuart Machin, who will take the new title of food managing director.

Machin, currently the group CEO of Steinhoff UK, will join in late April. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)