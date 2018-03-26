M&S shakes-up clothing & home leadership team

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer said on Monday it was shaking-up its clothing & home leadership team, with Queralt Ferrer, its womenswear & lingerie design director, and Belinda Earl, its style director, both stepping down from their roles.

The moves follow the appointment in October last year of Jill McDonald, the former Halfords boss, as its clothing & home managing director.

McDonald has merged the retailer’s womenswear and kidswear teams and appointed Jill Stanton to the new role of womenswear and kidswear director.

Stanton, formerly of Next, Dewhirst, Nike and Old Navy, will start in July.

M&S also named Wes Taylor, Burton’s managing director for 11 years, as its new menswear director. He will start in May. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)