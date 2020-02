LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer’s non-executive director Katie Bickerstaffe is to join the group’s executive team as chief strategy and transformation director, it said on Wednesday.

It said Bickerstaffe, a former boss of the UK and Ireland division of Dixons Carphone, will start her new role on April 27, working four days a week. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)