M&S appoints Dixons Carphone's Humphrey Singer as CFO

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer has appointed Dixons Carphone finance chief Humphrey Singer to replace Helen Weir, who is leaving the British retailer on March 31 after three years in the role.

Singer, who been group finance director of Dixons Carphone since the company was created in 2014 and did the same role at Dixons before that, said on Wednesay M&S was changing under the leadership of chief executive Steve Rowe.

“There’s no better time to be joining the team that is transforming the business,” he said.

Dixons Carphone said Humphrey was expected to remain at the business until July 2018. It had already started a search for a replacement, it said.

M&S will update on Christmas trading on Thursday.