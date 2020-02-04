Finance chief of M&S food unit leaves company

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Marks and Spencer said on Tuesday that the finance director of its food division, Nick Hewitt, stepped down last month.

Adam Dobbs, previously the finance head of planning and analysis at M&S, has taken over from Hewitt on an interim basis, a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Hewitt was named to the role in August 2018.

Last year, Marks and Spencer saw several senior departures including that of chief financial officer Humphrey Singer. (Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru and James Davey in London Editing by Leslie Adler)