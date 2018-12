LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Justin King, the former chief executive of British supermarket group Sainsbury’s, is to re-join Marks & Spencer as a non-executive director, the clothing and food retailer said on Tuesday.

King led Sainsbury’s revival before stepping down in 2014. He is also a former head of food at M&S and has previously worked for Asda.

He will take up his new role at M&S on Jan. 1. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)