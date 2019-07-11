M&S clothing boss could depart - Sky News

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer’s clothing division chief may be on the verge of leaving the company after less than two years in the job, Sky News reported on Thursday.

Sky News said Jill McDonald could step down as the company’s managing director for clothing, home and beauty as the division deals with challenges to a recovery.

M&S declined to comment on the report.

Shares in M&S were up 0.7% at 209.7 pence at 0723 GMT. They are down 29% from a year ago.

McDonald joined M&S in October 2017 to take on one of the biggest jobs in British fashion, having previously been the chief executive of bicycles to car parts company Halfords . Her appointment raised questions from some because she had no retail clothing experience.

At M&S’s annual shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday Chief Executive Steve Rowe said that while the group had improved its clothing ranges on fit, style and value, it still had significant issues with availability. (Reporting by James Davey, editing by Deepa Babington)