M&S names former Dixons executive Bickerstaffe as non-exec director

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s Marks & Spencer said on Monday it had appointed Katie Bickerstaffe, the former Dixons Carphone executive, as a non-executive director, adding more retail experience to its board.

Bickerstaffe is currently chief executive designate of the new British energy supply and services company that will be created by the proposed merger of SSE and Innogy . Until April she was CEO of Dixons Carphone’s UK and Ireland business.

M&S said it had also appointed Pip McCrostie, a former Ernst & Young executive, as a non-executive director, as it continues to reshape its board after last year’s appointment of retail veteran Archie Norman as chairman.

Bickerstaffe and McCrostie will be put forward for election by shareholders at M&S’s annual general meeting on July 10.

The retailer is scheduled to publish results for the 2017-18 year on Wednesday with a second straight decline in profit forecast. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)