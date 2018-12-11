UPDATE 1-Former Sainsbury's boss Justin King to re-join M&S as non-exec director

Cyclical Consumer Goods
LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Justin King, the former chief executive of British supermarket group Sainsbury’s, has returned to the retail sector, re-joining Marks & Spencer as a non-executive director, the clothing and food retailer said on Tuesday.

King led Sainsbury’s revival over ten years before stepping down in 2014. Prior to that he led M&S’ food business and was part of Asda’s leadership team.

He will take up his new role at M&S on Jan. 1.

“Justin is recognised as one of the UK’s most successful retail leaders,” said M&S.

When he quit Sainsbury’s, King said he wanted another big job. However, that did not materialise.

King has been vice-chairman of private equity firm Terra Firma since 2015, although it was reported by Sky News earlier this month that he was stepping back from day-to-day management of the buyout group.

Shares in M&S were up 0.4 percent at 1137 GMT. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

