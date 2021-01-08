M&S clothing sales hammered by lockdowns in Christmas quarter

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s Marks & Spencer on Friday reported another big fall in clothing and homewares sales in its Christmas quarter, hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic hitting demand and restrictions to stem the virus closing stores.

Marks & Spencer (M&S), one of the best known names in UK retail, said revenue in its clothing and home division slumped 25.1% in the 13 weeks to Dec. 26, its fiscal third quarter, having fallen 21.3% in the previous quarter.

Food sales were up 2.2%, having increased 1.6% in the second quarter. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)