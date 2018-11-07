M&S sales declines show pain of latest reinvention attempt

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s Marks & Spencer reported a 2 percent rise in first-half profit but underlying sales declined in both clothing and food, hurt by disruption from its latest attempt at a turnaround after over a decade of failed reinventions.

M&S, one of the best known names in British retail, said on Wednesday it made a pretax profit before one off items of 223.5 million pounds ($293.2 million) in the six months to Sept. 29 - ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 203 million pounds and 219.1 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Clothing & home like-for-like sales fell 1.1 percent, while food sales down 2.9 percent on the same basis. Profit was up due to the phasing of its cost programme.

M&S, which is targeting sustainable, profitable growth in three to five years, said trading conditions “remain challenging”. ($1 = 0.7622 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)