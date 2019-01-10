M&S's clothing and food sales fall in Christmas quarter

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Marks & Spencer reported another quarter of falling underlying sales in both clothing and food, indicating it faces a long and uncertain road to recovery.

The group, Britain’s most famous stores group, said on Thursday its clothing and homewares like-for-like sales fell 2.4 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec. 29, its fiscal third quarter. That compares to analysts’ average forecast of a fall of 1.6 percent and a second quarter decline of 1.6 percent.

Same store food sales fell 2.1 percent, versus analysts’ consensus forecast of down 2.5 percent and compared to a 2.7 percent fall in the previous quarter.

M&S said its full year guidance was unchanged. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alistair Smout)