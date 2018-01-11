FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 11, 2018 / 7:45 AM / in 2 hours

UPDATE 1-M&S clothing and food sales better than expected in Christmas quarter​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer reported better than expected sales of both clothing and food in the key Christmas quarter and said it was maintaining financial guidance for its full 2017-18 year.

The group, which re-set its strategy in November two months after Archie Norman joined as chairman, said clothing and homeware like-for-like sales fell 2.8 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec. 30, its fiscal third quarter.

That compared to analysts’ average forecast of a 3.4 percent decline and a second quarter fall of 0.1 percent.

Same store food sales fell 0.4 percent - ahead of analysts’ average forecast of a 1.1 percent decline but worse than a 0.1 percent fall in the previous quarter.

“M&S had a mixed quarter with better Christmas trading in both businesses going some way to offset a weak clothing market in October and ongoing underperformance in our food like-for-like sales,” said Chief Executive Steve Rowe.

In clothing and homeware, M&S said its revenue grew both in-store and online over the weeks leading up to Christmas, and it held its full price stance in a very promotional market.

However, the impact of an unseasonal October resulted in an overall revenue decline. M&S also carried more stock into its December sale.

In November, M&S said it would speed up store closures, relocations and downsizings and re-position its food offer, including slowing down openings of ‘Simply Food’ stores.

Prior to Thursday’s update, analysts were on average forecasting a 2017-18 pretax profit before one-off items of 578 million pounds ($780 million) down from 614 million pounds made in 2016-17. Such an outcome would be a second straight year of decline.

Shares in M&S, up 3 percent so far this year, closed Wednesday at 324 pence valuing the business at 5.3 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7413 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton/Guy Faulconbridge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.