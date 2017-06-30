FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biogen sues to block generic versions of blockbuster MS drug
June 30, 2017 / 8:57 PM / 2 months ago

Biogen sues to block generic versions of blockbuster MS drug

Lindsey Kortyka

1 Min Read

Biogen Inc on Wednesday sued 13 drugmakers for patent infringement in a bid to block generic versions of its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen filed separate lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against companies including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Inc and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ttEoD7

