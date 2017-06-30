Biogen sues to block generic versions of blockbuster MS drug

Biogen Inc on Wednesday sued 13 drugmakers for patent infringement in a bid to block generic versions of its blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Biogen filed separate lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware against companies including Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Inc and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

