Cyclical Consumer Goods
UK government stands ready to support M&S workers, says PM's spokesman

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain’s government is ready to support those workers who will lose their jobs at retailer Marks & Spencer, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Marks & Spencer plans to cut 950 jobs as part of a store management revamp, dealing a further blow to a sector ravaged by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We know that this will be worrying news for M&S employees and their families and we stand ready to support them. Affected employees will be able to access a wide-range of support including universal credit and the job seekers’ allowance,” the spokesman told reporters.

