FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 23, 2018 / 6:16 AM / in an hour

Britain's M&S sees profit fall for second straight year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Marks & Spencer on Wednesday reported a 5.4 percent fall in full-year profit, a second straight decline, hurt by a weakening in the food profit margin.

M&S, one of the best known names in British retail, made a pretax profit before one off items of 580.9 million pounds ($778.6 million) in the year to March 31.

That was ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 573 million pounds but down from 613.8 million pounds made in 2016-17.

After taking account of adjusted items of 514.1 million pounds, including 321.1 million pounds of charges relating to store closures, pretax profit was 66.8 million pounds, a 62.1 percent fall.

$1 = 0.7460 pounds Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.