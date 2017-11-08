FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's M&S to speed up change as profits fall again​
Sections
Featured
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Exclusive
Special Reports
FBI agents raid headquarters of major U.S. body broker
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Technology
Online travel sites get squeezed by Airbnb, hotel chains
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
Business
Snapchat launches redesign as growth disappoints Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 8, 2017 / 7:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's M&S to speed up change as profits fall again​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s Marks & Spencer on Wednesday reported a 5.3 percent fall in first-half profit, a second straight decline, hurt by sales falls, and said it would speed up the pace of its turnaround plan.

M&S, one of the best known names in British retail, said it would accelerate its space rationalisation plan for clothing and homeware and reposition its food business, including slowing its opening plan for Simply Food stores.

The group made a pretax profit before one-off items of 219.1 million pounds ($288.18 million) in the 26 weeks to Sept. 30.

That was ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 201 million pounds but below 231.3 million pounds made in the same period last year.

Second-quarter clothing and homeware like-for-like sales fell 0.1 percent, having fallen 1.2 percent in the first quarter. Same store food sales fell 0.1 percent, the same as the previous quarter. ($1 = 0.7603 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.