M&S plans closure of 14 more UK stores

LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Wednesday six UK stores would close by the end of April, while a further eight had been identified for closure.

M&S said in November 2016 it would reposition about 25 percent of its clothing and home space through a combination of closures, downsizes, relocations and conversions to food-only stores. In November last year it said it was accelerating this programme.

The group said all staff from the six stores closing in April will move to nearby stores. It said 468 employees would be affected at the eight stores proposed for closure and will now enter a period of consultation.

M&S also said it had reassessed and reduced its “Simply Food” opening programme, and now only plans to open a total of 36 owned and franchise stores over the next six months.

It said these stores would create 1,200 jobs.