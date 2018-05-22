FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

M&S to close 100 UK stores by 2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Tuesday it plans to close over 100 stores in its home market by 2022, accelerating a programme to re-shape its store estate as more sales move online.

M&S has so far closed 21 stores in a store estate restructuring programme to reduce space devoted to clothing and home it first outlined in 2016

It said it had identified a further 14 stores for closure.

M&S also said 15 fewer owned Simply Food stores would open this year as its food opening programme is scaled back. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

