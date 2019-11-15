MSC poaches Maersk's former head of operations as new CEO - ShippingWatch

COPENHAGEN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Shipping firm MSC has poached rival A.P. Moller-Mærsk’s former head of operations Soren Toft to become its new chief executive officer, Danish media ShippingWatch reported on Friday, citing unidentified sources.

Maersk said earlier this week Toft had decided to leave the company to pursue outside opportunities. He later told Danish media he had accepted a CEO role at an unidentified company.

The change of job will be officially announced next week, according to ShippingWatch. MSC declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Mark Potter)